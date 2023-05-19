Metro police release body cam video of deadly Henry Ruggs crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a series of body camera videos from the night when former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs crashed into Tina Tintor, killing her and her dog, Max.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on November 2, 2021, officers can be seen responding to the scene of the crash on Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The video shows Tintor’s car engulfed in flames as police and first responders rushed to help.

“Is anybody inside of the vehicle that you know of?” one officer asked.

An autopsy revealed Tintor died from thermal injuries. Other significant conditions that contributed to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs, left forearm and chest.

In one of the video clips from the scene, loud explosions could be heard coming from Tintor's car. Later, police can be heard asking witnesses who was behind the wheel of the mangled Corvette.

“Were you guys with him? Did you see what happened?” one officer asked.

“No. They called us,” one man responded.

“This is my cousin right here. He plays for the Raiders,” another man said.

Police records from that night show Ruggs was driving 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash. His blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, more than twice Nevada's legal limit.

On May 10th, a year and a half after the crash, Ruggs pleaded guilty to charges of felony DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

As part of the plea agreement, Ruggs could serve anywhere from three to 10 years. He is not eligible for probation or an appeal.

A judge will have the final say on his sentence on August 9th.

Attorneys representing the Tintor family released this statement about Ruggs’ guilty plea:

“No sentence will ever bring Tina and Max back, but we hope that everyone learns from this preventable incident so that no other families suffer like we do. We appreciate the efforts of the district attorney’s office to overcome the issues caused by the initial investigation, and we look forward to putting this behind us so that we can focus on honoring the memories of Tina and Max.”