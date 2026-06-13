LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly five years after a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max, a Nevada parole board has denied former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III’s request for release.

For Lois Wright, the decision brought back memories she says have never left.

“Oh yes, I think about it all the time,” Wright said.

WATCH | Henry Ruggs denied parole; neighbors say deadly Las Vegas crash is impossible to forget

Henry Ruggs denied parole; neighbors say deadly Las Vegas crash is impossible to forget

Wright has lived in the neighborhood near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway since the 1970s. Her backyard faces the roadway where prosecutors say Ruggs was driving at speeds up to 156 miles per hour before crashing into Tintor’s car in November 2021.

“I woke up hearing the racing of the car and then I heard a bang bang bang,” Wright recalled.

According to police, Tintor and her dog Max were killed in the crash. Ruggs later pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

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Wright says she still remembers hearing Tintor’s cries for help.

“She was screaming… yelling, help, help,” she said.

This week, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners denied Ruggs’ request for parole.

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When asked about the decision, Wright reflected on the lasting impact of the crash.

“I feel sorry for the family and I feel sorry that he was that stupid to drive and be drunk and not think of other people that he could hurt. The whole thing is sad,” she said.

In a statement to Channel 13, attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said they were disappointed by the decision.

Henry Ruggs Denied Parole; Neighbors Say Deadly Las Vegas Crash is Impossible to Forget by naree.asherian

“Mr. Ruggs, and our office, continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor’s family,” the attorneys said. “However, we are disappointed by the Parole Board’s decision to deny parole despite overwhelming evidence of Mr. Ruggs having accepted responsibility for his conduct, having engaged in community outreach efforts related to DUI prevention, and having completed significant educational programs while in custody.”

The attorneys added that while they respect the board’s role, they disagree with its conclusion.

Wright says she often visits the mural and thinks about Tintor.

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“I talk to her. I say something to her every day,” she said.

Her perspective is also shaped by personal experience. Wright said her own son spent time in prison, giving her a unique view of accountability and second chances.

“Maybe he shouldn’t stay in prison the rest of his life but he needs to spend some time there to learn what he has done,” Wright said.

Local News Full coverage of fatal crash involving Raiders' Ruggs III KTNV Staff

She hopes that one day, Ruggs will be able to make a positive impact.

“I hope he does get the chance someday to do good for other people,” she said.

According to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Ruggs is expected to appear before the parole board again next year for another review of his case.

Channel 13 also reached out to representatives for Tina Tintor’s family and the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for additional comment. We asked the board about the factors that led to its decision and whether Ruggs’ parole eligibility timeline was consistent with Nevada guidelines. We had not received a response by publication.