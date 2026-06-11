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Former Raider Henry Ruggs denied parole nearly 5 years after deadly car crash

AP23130596440365.jpg
Associated Press
Henry Ruggs III, the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, appears in court in his fatal DUI case. Ruggs was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 to serve three to 10 years in prison for the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.
AP23130596440365.jpg
Henry Ruggs in court
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LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ex-NFL player Henry Ruggs was denied parole nearly five years after killing a woman in a car crash in Las Vegas, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners ruled Friday.

Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick and Raiders wide receiver, drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph (251 kph) in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.

Prosecutors at the time said his blood-alcohol level taken within the required two hours after the crash was 0.16%. Before the crash, he was at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, according to prosecutors.

Ruggs pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to a three- to 10-year prison sentence.

Ruggs will go before the parole board again three months before his Aug. 24, 2027, mandatory parole release date, according to Kathi Baker, executive director of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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