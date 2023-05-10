Henry Ruggs III accepts plea deal in fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide-receiver Henry Ruggs III has pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal in his fatal DUI case.

As part of his plea, Ruggs will be sentenced to at least 3 years in prison since he is being charged with one count of DUI resulting in death.

The charges are related to a fatal DUI crash involving Ruggs in November 2021 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

According to an arrest report, Ruggs was reportedly driving under the influence at 127 mph when he collided with Tintor, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

Ruggs will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 9, 2023.