One year mark: Las Vegas woman and her dog killed in crash involving former Raiders player

A memorial for Tina Tintor as seen on Nov. 4, 2021 near the crash site on Rainbow Blvd.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 02, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is remembering Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

A year ago today, the two were killed in a crash involving former Raiders receiver, Henry Ruggs.

FULL COVERAGE: Fatal suspected DUI crash involving Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

Ruggs was driving over 150 miles per hour crashing into Tintor's car near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

A mural was created near the crash site in Tintor's honor.

Since the crash, Ruggs has remained under electronic monitoring.

His hearing date has been delayed 6 different times, but a new hearing date is set for February to determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

