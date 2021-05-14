Don't throw away the masks yet, some places may still require

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Don’t get rid of your masks quite yet. The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. However, they also said that both big and small businesses and other entities are allowed to decide whether or not they will require employees and guests/patrons to wear a mask.

Most of the nation’s major retailers and others are taking it slow and will reevaluate their mask policies based on the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control over the next few days.

As of May 14, 2021:

MASKS REQUIRED

CVS

Home Depot

Gap

Simon Property Group (owns malls in 37 states)

Starbucks

Target

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

MASKS NOT REQUIRED

Trader Joe's

Costco (in states that do not have a local mandate)

In Las Vegas:

MASKS NOT REQUIRED

Wynn Resorts

MGM Resorts

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

YMCA

Las Vegas Athletic Clubs

MASKS REQUIRED

Smith’s (and other stores owned by Kroger)

Clark County School District

24 Hour Fitness

This list will be updated as information is received. At this time, it is probably wise to still carry a mask with you in case it is required at a place that you are visiting.

To submit information for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

