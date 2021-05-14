Watch
Don't throw away the masks yet, some places may still require

Keith Srakocic/AP
Sean Glass, a bartender at The Smiling Moose Bar/Restaurant, shows his COVID-19 protective covering he has at the ready Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood. Glass said the owner sent an email leaving the decision to wear the mask up to him, depending on the situation, after the CDC had announced the change for those vaccinated. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virus Outbreak Masks Pennsylvania
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 17:50:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Don’t get rid of your masks quite yet. The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. However, they also said that both big and small businesses and other entities are allowed to decide whether or not they will require employees and guests/patrons to wear a mask.

Most of the nation’s major retailers and others are taking it slow and will reevaluate their mask policies based on the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control over the next few days.

As of May 14, 2021:

MASKS REQUIRED
CVS
Home Depot
Gap
Simon Property Group (owns malls in 37 states)
Starbucks
Target
Ulta Beauty
Walgreens
Walmart
Whole Foods

MASKS NOT REQUIRED
Trader Joe's
Costco (in states that do not have a local mandate)

In Las Vegas:

MASKS NOT REQUIRED
Wynn Resorts
MGM Resorts
Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
YMCA
Las Vegas Athletic Clubs

MASKS REQUIRED
Smith’s (and other stores owned by Kroger)
Clark County School District
24 Hour Fitness

This list will be updated as information is received. At this time, it is probably wise to still carry a mask with you in case it is required at a place that you are visiting.

To submit information for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

