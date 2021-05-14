Caesars Entertainment also changes mask policy for vaccinated guests, employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment, which owns several properties on the Las Vegas Strip, have released its new mask policy. They are no longer requiring guests of team members who have been fully vaccinated to wear masks.

Caesars Entertainment has maintained strict adherence to CDC, state, local and regulatory guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the most recent recommendations, we will no longer require our guests or Team Members who have been fully vaccinated to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada. We ask our unvaccinated guests and Team Members to continue to follow CDC and state mask mandates. The health and safety of our guests and Team Members alike remain our priority. We will continue to offer Team Members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines. It is our continued hope that by working together, we can continue to move forward toward full recovery

Caesars Entertainment owns Caesars Palace, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Harrah's Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Paris Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, and The Cromwell.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES