Clark County School District confirms mask policy will not change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says that it will continue to require students and staff to wear masks.

During Thursday night's school board meeting, several parents spoke about their desire for the school district to do away with the mask policy.

CCSD provided the following message that they sent to families to 13 Action News:

We understand that there are some changes in the guidance being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals.

At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff.

Therefore, we will continue to require masks to be worn at all schools and work locations.

Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as well all work together to navigate this evolving situation.

