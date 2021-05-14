Parents push back on unchanged Clark County School District mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Sisolak released new guidelines on masks, the Clark County School District released a statement saying it will keep its mask mandate in place.

CDC’s newest guidelines say people who are fully vaccinated can ditch the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The last day of the school year for CCSD is May 26. The district says it will "utilize" the governor's new standards and work with local officials while planning for summer classes and next school year.

Many CCSD students are not vaccinated, partially because the vaccine wasn’t approved for children over 12 until a few days ago.

Many parents showed up to CCSD’s board meeting on Thursday night to urge the school district to drop the mandate.

“Needing oxygen is a medical conditions that we all have and restricting it is dangerous to every brain, especially children who are still developing,” said one parent.

“Forcing children to wear masks during exercise and sports could be fatal, the restriction to air to your lungs could cause them to collapse,” another parent added.

The CDC says that wearing a mask has no significant adverse health effects and that it doesn’t change oxygen or carbon dioxide levels.

The CDC recommends that children over the age of 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age range.

CCSD says it is committed to its goal of providing full time face-to-face instruction by August and it plans to release more information soon.