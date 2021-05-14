Mask guidance relaxed for vaccinated individuals, employers can impose their own mask requirements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now allows fully-vaccinated people to resume more normal aspects of life amid the pandemic but businesses and medical professionals say the law and science are not always so simple and straight forward.

The sweeping new guidance is for those that have received their full regimen of vaccine ans at least two weeks have lapsed since their last dose.

FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

Masks for those individuals will not be needed in most indoor and outdoor locations.

RELATED: State of Nevada issues additional guidance after mask policy updated by Centers for Disease Control

Masks are still required on planes, trains, buses and similar public transportation in the United States.

"Regardless of what the CDC guidelines happen to be, an employer has to decide for themselves what's best for them," said Richard Dreitzer, employment attorney at Fennemore Craig.

Dreitzer says businesses and employers still have an obligation to keep workers and their patrons safe from COVID-19.

"It's called the general duty clause and that means if you are an employer, you have a general duty to protect the employee as well as patrons who come on property," explained Dreitzer.

The question on how to enforce non-vaccinated people to wear masks is another issue and would likely be left up to the business to decide on how to handle.

"Ordinarily, pre-COVID, the whole concept of protected health information was taken very seriously but that has relaxed a lot with COVID because it's more than just your own personal health that's at stake it's everybody else's health," said Dreitzer.

Dreitzer says similar concepts like 'no shoes, no shirt, no service' can be used in a mask context.

A business, company or employer can ask patrons and workers to wear masks and refuse service or employment to those who do not comply, according to Dreitzer.

Additional requirements such as showing proof of a vaccination are also within the legal rights of businesses.

"I would analogize it to driving a car, the state requires you to have a license, a piece of paper, you carry in your wallet, you produce on demand to show that I am authorized to drive a vehicles, that's to protect, not only you, but to protect everybody else that drives with you on highways and streets," said Dreitzer.

Health officials say, despite the new guidance, there are concerns about break through cases for fully-vaccinated people and some mutant COVID variants that are among the population.

"It is going to be really interesting to see what happens to our infection rate for the next several weeks," said Dr. Jeffrey Ng, with Ng Family Health Care.

Dr. Ng says children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine should wear a mask while in public.

He also notes people with compromised immune systems or are otherwise unable to get the COVID vaccine should also wear a mask and take precautions.