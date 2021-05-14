Cosmopolitan Las Vegas also updates its mask policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is joining the other hotel-casinos in changing its mask policy.

In alignment with the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s guidance, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on property, effective as of Thursday, May 13.

Those not considered to be fully vaccinated by CDC standards remain required to wear face coverings until further notice. Additional information on resort health and safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/health-and-sanitization-guidelines

Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts and others have announced changes to their policies after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on Thursday.

