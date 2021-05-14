Smith's grocery store still requiring masks in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegans who shop at Smith's for their groceries will still need to wear a mask when shopping at their locations, no matter what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Smith's parent company, Kroger, says it will continue to require its customers wear masks as they review their policies regarding face coverings.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy,” the company said in a statement.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face coverings in most indoor locations. However, Kroger, which operates Smith's, is among a number of large retailers that are waiting to give the all-clear on masks.

Target, CVS, Walmart, Home Depot and Starbucks have all said they will require customers to wear masks, according to USA Today and Business Insider.

However, Trader's Joe's announced Friday that its fully vaccinated guests will not have to wear masks while shopping in its stores.

"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," the company wrote on its website Friday.