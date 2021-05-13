Las Vegas businesses react to updated CDC mask guidance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control has announced a major shift in its mask guidance saying fully vaccinated people won't need to wear masks in most indoor places.

Gov. Sisolak's office says the current mask mandate will automatically adjust to the latest guidance from the CDC after signing his latest directive earlier in May.

We are talking to local restaurant in downtown Las Vegas on how they'll be handling this latest development.