MGM Resorts no longer requiring fully vaccinated guests to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts has announced that it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at any of their Las Vegas properties starting at noon today.

According to a letter received by 13 Action News, employees will still be required to wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated, at this time.

The letter also encourages employees who have not been vaccinated yet to do so at one of their free vaccination clinics.

Wynn Resorts announced yesterday that they would no longer required fully vaccinated guests to wear masks.