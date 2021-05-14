Watch
Wynn Las Vegas says masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, people walk along a pedestrian bridge near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Some Las Vegas Strip casinos have been given the go-ahead for 100% occupancy and after showing Nevada state regulators that 80% of their employees have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine. Wynn Resorts and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said Tuesday, May 4, 2021, they got approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board during the weekend to lift capacity and physical distancing limits and remove clear plastic separators from gambling tables. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 23:32:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Las Vegas says it is updating its mask policy and fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks.

It's the first Las Vegas casino to make an official announcement of this kind following updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control earlier in the day.

The change is effective this evening at Wynn and Encore. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear one, the company says.

The same goes for its employees.

Employees who have provided vaccination verification no longer need to wear a mask, the company says, but those who have not are still required to do so at the resort.

Guest verification appears to be based on the honor system.

"The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status," the company said in a press release.

The Wynn is also one of several Las Vegas properties allowed to operate at 100% capacity and with no social distancing requirements on its casino floor.

While most businesses in Clark County are operating at 80% capacity, the Gaming Control Board has approved capacity waivers for Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos and the Strat.

That approval is based on employee vaccination efforts, the board says, and is applicable to the casino floor only.

