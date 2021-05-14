Wynn Las Vegas says masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Las Vegas says it is updating its mask policy and fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear masks.

It's the first Las Vegas casino to make an official announcement of this kind following updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control earlier in the day.

The change is effective this evening at Wynn and Encore. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear one, the company says.

The same goes for its employees.

Employees who have provided vaccination verification no longer need to wear a mask, the company says, but those who have not are still required to do so at the resort.

Guest verification appears to be based on the honor system.

"The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status," the company said in a press release.

The Wynn is also one of several Las Vegas properties allowed to operate at 100% capacity and with no social distancing requirements on its casino floor.

While most businesses in Clark County are operating at 80% capacity, the Gaming Control Board has approved capacity waivers for Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos and the Strat.

That approval is based on employee vaccination efforts, the board says, and is applicable to the casino floor only.