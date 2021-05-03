Wynn Resorts properties in Las Vegas now open at 100%

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Resorts has announced that it is reopening its Las Vegas properties at 100%.

Wynn Resorts says that 88% of its Las Vegas employees have been vaccinated and they were granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to amend its occupancy and physical distancing requirements.

Effective today, the gaming areas at both Wynn and Encore will be permitted to run at 100% occupancy and plexiglass dividers will be removed from all table games and slot machines.

Wynn Resorts is requiring its employees and guests to continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks.