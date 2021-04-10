Over 1k Wynn employees provide proof of COVID vaccination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One day after Wynn Las Vegas told employees to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or provide weekly proof of a negative test, over one thousand employees have submitted proof-of vaccination within 6 hours of the self-registration system being active.

In response to a story by 13 Action News' Joe Bartels regarding the employee directive, a Wynn official said "Wynn Las Vegas is not mandating vaccinations. We are, however, committed to offering a workplace that is as COVID-free as possible. We are accomplishing that in two ways: employees can voluntarily be vaccinated, or they can submit a negative Covid-19 test weekly. The vaccine can be administered by any provider the employee chooses. The test can be conducted by any provider the employee chooses. The Southern Nevada Health District, a tax-payer funded public health entity, currently offers tests free of charge. If an employee wishes to be tested at work, they will be asked to pay $15 to cover the costs of Lighthouse Labs processing the test. Wynn does not financially profit from employee testing."

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission, in a detailed letter to license-holders dated April 2, stated that 'consideration by the Board to increase gaming floor occupancy will only be taken in cases where licensees have taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate, and thereby, protect their workforce, visitors, and the community.'"

Under the Wynn policy, employees who have received the vaccine will be asked to submit proof by April 25.

13 Investigates reported Thursday, approximately 60% of Wynn Las Vegas staff have been vaccinated as of April 8.

RELATED: Las Vegas casinos rush to vaccinate employees, new memo reveals capacity limit incentive