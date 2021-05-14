Nevada System of Higher Education reviewing mask guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The institution that sets the rules for Nevada's colleges and universities says it is reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies' mask guidelines and will update its COVID-19 policies as needed after the review is complete.

The Nevada System of Higher Education shared the following statement with 13 Action News on Friday:

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) is currently reviewing the new guidelines issued this week by the Governor's Office, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Nevada Health Response, and Nevada OSHA, to determine their impact on the NSHE community and our current COVID-19 polices. Once the new guidelines are fully evaluated, we will issue any appropriate updates to NSHE's current COVID-19 policies.

On Thursday the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most settings, excluding situations where people are traveling in close proximity such as on planes, trains, buses and other forms of transportation.

The CDC also recommends children 2 years old and above wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.

In the Las Vegas area, the Clark County School District says it will continue to require students and staff to wear masks.

