YMCA of Southern Nevada no longer requiring masks

Posted at 11:40 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 14:46:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The YMCA of Southern Nevada has announced that it will not longer required fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.

The announcement was made on Twitter. YMCA says it will not require masks indoors or outdoors.

