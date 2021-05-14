YMCA of Southern Nevada no longer requiring masks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The YMCA of Southern Nevada has announced that it will not longer required fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.

The announcement was made on Twitter. YMCA says it will not require masks indoors or outdoors.

Following updated federal and state guidance, effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a face covering while indoors or outdoors of the YMCA. Find out more info here: https://t.co/RBXZs8sYSY. #ForABetterUs pic.twitter.com/5dMKawXRUt — YMCA of Southern Nevada (@lasvegasymca) May 14, 2021

More information here.

