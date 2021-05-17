MGM Resorts ends mask requirements for fully-vaccinated Las Vegas employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts updated its mask-wearing policy on Monday.

In a letter sent to Nevada employees, MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle wrote that employees who are verified as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask while at work.

Hornbuckle went on to share the reasons the company is requiring employees to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination:

The company has the technology available to track employee vaccinations and believes this approach best complies with the guidance received from OSHA.

Currently, the Nevada Gaming Control Board expects MGM employees will continue to get vaccinated so that 100% capacity continues without social distancing on gaming floors.

Previously, MGM Resorts announced last week that based on new public health guidelines and the easing of mask restrictions by the state of Nevada, it no longer required fully vaccinated guests to wear masks at any of its Las Vegas properties.

Hornbuckle also wrote that people are looking for assurances that employees have been vaccinated and together it will help get things back to normal.

The CEO ended Monday's letter with "It’s exciting to see things beginning to return to normal after such a difficult year."