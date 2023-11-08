Where to celebrate F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to transform into a world-class race circuit as the final preparations are underway for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Many casinos, resorts, restaurants, and businesses are hosting specials during race week. Here's a roundup of where you can catch them.

Wynn Resorts

The Wynn will have special performances at the XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, a golf event with Netflix, a vehicle auction, and a showcase for classic vehicles. They'll also be hosting a LOUIS XIII Cognac pop-up boutique, a screening of the Michael Mann movie "Ferrari", House of Robb experience with the Robb Report, the Drive To Wynn podcast with championship driver Justin Bell, the McLaren Experience Center, and a pop-up with a fashion collection put together by F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and artist Takashi Murakami. You can learn more here. The Wynn is also hosting two special wine events. The "Lunch With Legends" event is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Delilah. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in discusses with Bruce Meyer, a famed car collector, and a special celebrity guests. That costs $750 per guest. There will also be "An Evening with Harlan Estate and Champagne King" for $5,000 per guest. La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is also putting together an exclusive wine flight for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. The flight features two-ounce pours of four wines from various countries.

New York-New York

Williams Racing is hosting a Fan Zone, which will be located at the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York. There will be F1 racing simulators, batak machines, show cars, a Michelob Ultra beer and seltzer bar, the chance to meet drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant and the chance to win prizes.

Bellagio

The Bellagio is hosting a Ferrari pop-up boutique from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20. They're also hosting a "Shoey" Bar. Guests can buy limited-edition MGM Rewards-branded driving shoes, fill them with a drink, and raise them in a toast. The bar will be in the Fountain Courtyard from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Aria

Over at the Aria, the Alfa Romeo Experience is scheduled to run from Nov. 15 through Nov. 18. There will be a special display in the lobby with a show car and racing gear that's available for purchase. Fans can also take the Batak Board Challenge to earn a limited-edition pin. Fans can also get a "signature Valtteri Bottas haircut". Proper Eats Food Hall will also be offering four exclusive cocktails from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20. Each drink is $20 and inspired by the different drivers and teams. Wings is made with Casamigos tequila, Aperol, orgeat, lemon and watermelon Red Bull. High Speed is made with Botanist gin, Aperol, Martini & Rossi prosecco and garnished with citrus fruit and herbs. The Podium Paloma is made with Patron tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, agave, and Fever Tree grapefruit soda. The Aussie Spritz is Proper Bar's bellini made with peach puree and prosecco. Food Hall officials will also let guests pick up a "Proper Passport". They can collect nine stamps from around the food hall that corresponds with different circuits on the world tour. One stamp will be earned for every transaction of at least $25 at any of the stations. Guests who complete their passports during race week will earn a two-hour open bar at the Proper Bar to be redeemed by Nov. 19.

The Cosmopolitan

Resort officials are hosting a New York performance duo called The Bumbys who will roam the resort from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Guests will be given a "personalized assessment on an old-school typewriter, complete with a number rating." There will also be a helmet art display from six local and regional artists. The Boulevard Pool will also host several race parties from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. The Chandelier is. offering an augmented reality experience from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Guests can use their phone to order a Verbena and the photo will "transform into a personal AR race-infused story." The Cosmopolitan will also host a Cocktail Circuit around the resort from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Guests will be guided to four bars to try special cocktails: Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier, and Beauty & Essex. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Park MGM/Elara By Hilton

Both Park MGM and Elara by Hilton are hosting GUNDAM pop-up shops as part of a partnership with the Scuderia AlphaTauri team. From Nov. 16 through Nov. 19, Chase Sapphire Reserve card members can stop by Mama Rabbit for drink discounts. When they check into the Park MGM, they can also receive a welcome gift.

Resorts World

Over at Resorts World, they're hosting multiple race-themed pop-ups as well as special dining menus at Kusa Nori, Genting Palace, Crossroads Kitchen, and Brezza. Several venues at the resort will host watch parties and performers will take the stage at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. You can learn more here. Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge will have three special cocktails from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. The Pole Position Paloma has Patron Reposado and Fever Tree pink grapefruit sparkling soda. The Finish Line is a spin on a margarita with Patron tequila and watermelon Red Bull. The Vodka Red Bull is made with the guest's choice of Red Bull flavor or sugar free and Grey Goose Vodka. The Eight Lounge will offer a "Smoke Of Elegance" menu from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Venetian/Grand Canal Shoppes

At the Grand Canal Shoppes, there will be live music, a new "Amore" sign, special race week menus, and several trunk shows and "Sip and Shop" experiences. You can learn more here. The Minus5° ICEBAR has a Grand Prix-themed ice display and new Grand Price Ice-P experience. That's available from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. It includes entry to the bar at The Venetian, a faux fur coat, a souvenir Eskimo hat, two souvenir photos, one signature cocktail, one Red Bull Grey Goose or a house drink to-go, one can koozie, a commemoraite F1 series Red Bull, and entry to the sister ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade. That's $125 per person. The ice display includes racecar ice sculptures, wrenches, checkered racing flags, and toy racecards frozen in blocks of ice.

Mirage

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill and The Still will have several special cocktails that are available from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. That includes the Verstappen Martini, which is made with orange juice, Red Bull, grape juice and garnished with basil leaves and an orange slice, the Hamilton Highball, which is made with Johnnie Walker whiskey and club sode with a lemon garnish, or the Riccardo Refresher, which is made with Patron Reposado tequila, grape juice, agave syrup, lime juice, sparkling water and garnished with a grapefruit wedge. Casino officials said they will be $13 at Tailgate Social and $16 at The Still.

The Strat

PT's Wings & Sports, View Lounge, the REMIX Lounge, and 108 Drinks are all offering two featured cocktails for $12. The Flat Out is made with Patron Silver tequila, Red Bull Coconut Edition, creme de cassis and lime while the Pole Position is made with Patron Silver tequila, Red Bull Yellow Edition, peach schnapps, pineapple, lime and Tajuin. The Top of the World restaurant is offering the "Circuit Tour" prix fixe menu. The four-course menu includes dishes like Alaskan cod fritters, bouillabaisse, carrillada, and chocolate cake. The special menu is available for $120 per person. Guests can also order a jeroboam of Ferrari Trento sparkling brut wine for $750.

Sahara

Casino officials said they're hosting a Grand Prix viewing event on Nov. 18 from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Sahara Theatre. Guests can enjoy an all-you-can-drink special while watching the race on the big screen. Tickets start at $60 per person. You can learn more here.

Silver Sevens

Silver Sevens is teaming up with the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team to host different events from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Different ticket packages are on sale now, starting at $125. Race fans can be granted access to watch parties, the chances to take photos with the car, drive F1 simulators, and a pit crew experience.

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater/Water Street Plaza/Nellis Air Force Base

Officials will be hosting three separate watch parties across the valley. You can learn more, including how to RSVP, here.

Home Depot

According to Williams Racing officials, driver Logan Sargeant will be appearing at a meet-and-greet event, question-and-answer session, and autograph session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. That will be at the Home Depot located at 4750 South Decatur Boulevard and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Illuminarium

The Illuminarium is hosting a 360-degree view race experience on Nov. 18 where fans can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on floor-to-ceiling high-definition screens. Tickets are currently $65 for locals and $75 for non-locals. The prices go up the day of the event, Nov. 18. It will be $90 for locals and $100 for non-locals. Guests can also book VIP booths and bottle service that will be available starting at $750 for groups of 10 or more. The watch party is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and wrap up around midnight.

The Mob Museum

From Nov. 12 through Nov. 19, The Underground Speakeasy And Distillery at The Mob Museum will be serving a special Formula 1-inspired cocktail called The Chequered Flag. It's $14 and is made with Old Tom Gin, Amaro, elderberry, grapefruit, and sparkling wine.

Ferraro's Ristorante

Restaurant officials will be offering two limited-time prix fixe menus from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. Guests can choose from a four-course menu or a special a la carte menu. That includes dishes like prosciutto crudo, risotto with wild boar ravioli, and cheesecake. "The Ferraro's Experience" four-course menu costs $395 per person and restaurant officials said everyone at the table must participate. An optional wine pairing is also available for $75 per person. You can learn more or make reservations by calling the restaurant at 702-364-5300.

Commonwealth - The Laundry Room

The Laundry Room is unveiling a car-themed cocktail menu from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. There will be several special drinks for guests to choose from. The Red Flag is made with rum, vanilla, lime, egg white, and salt. The Need For Speed is a blend of gin, elderflower, pineapple, lime, and dill. The Race You There is made with tequila, chili, lime, habanero, and muddled blackberries. Lap It Up is made with gin, Italian aperitif, lime, cucumber, and cardamom. The Velocidaddy will be made with tequila, Benedictine, anisette, and orange bitters. The Checked Past is made with bourbon, peach liqueur, espresso, and Italian drinking bitters. Each cocktail will be $19.

Piero's Italian Cuisine

Piero's Italian Cuisine is offering an exclusive sommelier-curated wine list and specialty cocktails inspired by countries participating in the race. They will be available from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. That includes wines like Il Palazzo, Rosso-Toscana from Italy for $20 per glass, Chateau des Jacques, Moulin-A-Vent from France for $15 per glass, and the Astrolabe, Sauvignon Blanc from Australia for $15 per glass. Some of the themed cocktails include a Canadian Old Fashioned with Canadian Club whisky, sugar, and orange peel bitters or the Roads On Fire, which is made with Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, ginger syrup and hot honey. All cocktails are $25 each.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

The delicious doughnut chain is unveiling four race-inspired creations, which will be available from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

Max Pawn

Max Pawn is giving away a pre-used Hermes Birkin bag that store officials said is valued at $14,000. To enter, shoppers and bag-enthusiasts must make a purchase at Max Pawn, either in-store on online from Oct. 16 through Nov. 16. The Birkin bag winner will be selected during a live shopping event on Nov. 18, which will also be viewable on Max Pawn's website. Race goers going to the Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 can also get 20% off their purchases by showing a valid race ticket.