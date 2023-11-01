Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes hosting special Formula 1 activations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just weeks away.

The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian will be hosting photo opportunities, dining specials, and luxury shopping experiences during race week.

According to casino officials, the luxury wing will have music from a live band every day from noon to 4 p.m. The Shoppes will also unveil an all-new 'Amore' sign, which was created by NGK Agency.

There will also be "exclusive and rare spirits" at several restaurants as well as special race week menus and unique twists on the 'Sidecar' cocktail.

Resort officials said there will be 'Sip and Shop' experiences where guests will be allowed to drink champagne while visiting FERRAGAMO, Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Tory Burch.

There will also be exclusive trunk shows and special collections only available during race week at boutiques like Bellusso, Regis Galerie, Jimmy Choo, and Shinobi Menswear. Several shops are also offering gifts for guests who purchase items.

According to casino officials, shoppers who spend over $450 will also receive a curated cookbook, with over 30 recipes from 22 world-class restaurants as well as a Grand Canal Shoppes signature bamboo cutlery set and custom waffle tea towel. To receive the gift, shoppers can show their receipts to Guest Services, located in the luxury wing. That's from Nov. 15 through Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.