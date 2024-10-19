Vegas Golden Knights looking for first win on the road against Florida Panthers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Stanley Cup champs will go head-to-head in their first matchup for the 2024-25 season. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to close out their first season road trip this year with a comeback against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

After stacking up a series of three winning games at home, the Golden Knights finally had their streak broken for their first road game against the Washington Capitals 4-2 and continued in that direction after a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday.

Captain Mark Stone is putting attention on the final minutes of the game after Tampa Bay scored two back-to-back goals in the final three minutes Thursday, and defenseman Brayden McNabb is set on turning the page.

A win for the Knights would set a new milestone for Bruce Cassidy with 100 wins for the Vegas Born and their 316th in franchise history.

Center Jack Eichel currently leads the team with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) trailed by Mark Stone with 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists).

Check back later for live updates once the game begins. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.