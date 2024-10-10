Emo shirts, gravy boats, cookie cutters and more on offer for VGK's newest special tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Where else can you get a custom Zamboni gravy boat?

At a Vegas Golden Knights game!

VGK is gearing up their fans with some unique swag for the 24-2025 season with 13 special ticket packages for select home games.

HOW TO WATCH | Golden Knights drop 2024-25 Regular Season schedule with 69 games airing on Vegas 34

Special Ticket Offers

Emo Knight Special Ticket Package

Sunday, Oct. 13 | VGK v. Anaheim Ducks



"Emo Knight" is set for Oct. 13 when the Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks here at home. As part of the theme, VGK is offering a special ticket offer that will include an exclusive distressed concert t-shirt.

9th Island Knight Special Ticket Package

Tuesday, Oct. 22 | VGK v. LA Kings



VGK is bringing a lūʻau to The Fortress on Oct. 22 during their game against the Los Angeles Kings. Don an exclusive VGK Hawaiian button-down with this special ticket offer.

Noche de Los VGK

Saturday, Nov. 2 | VGK v. Utah Hockey Club



¡Vamos Knights! VGK's special ticket offer for their Hispanic Heritage Knight includes an exclusive sugar skull bobblehead. Fans of The Realm will also have the opportunity to get a themed special rally towel.

VGK Gravy Zamboni Special Ticket Package

Monday, Nov. 11 | VGK v. Carolina Hurricanes



Imagine this on your table at Thanksgiving! The night the Golden Knights take on the Hurricanes, fans who grab this special ticket offer will be able to get an exclusive VGK 10oz gravy boat shaped like a Zamboni.

Hockey Fights Cancer Special Ticket Package

Saturday, Nov. 30 | VGK v. Utah Hockey Club



VGK and the National Hockey League are hosting a special night to spread support for those battling and who have battled cancer. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK x Hockey Fights Cancer knit blanket.

Cookies With Chance Special Ticket Package

Monday, Dec. 23 | VGK v. Anaheim Ducks



Your wish to have a Chance-shaped cookie has been answered. VGK's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 23 has a special ticket offer that includes an exclusive VGK cookie-cutter trio. Just in time for the holidays!

Educator Appreciation Knight Special Ticket Package

Sunday, Dec. 29 | VGK v. Calgary Flames



Educators will be honored during VGK's game against the Flames on Dec. 29, and fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK mousepad.

Firefighter Appreciation Special Ticket Package

Thursday, Jan. 2 | VGK v. Philadelphia Flyers



Firefighter Appreciation Knight is set for Jan. 2 as the Golden Knights take on Philadelphia. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK double-sided microfiber towel.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Special Ticket Package

Saturday, Jan. 4 | VGK. Buffalo Sabres



VGK is honoring law enforcement during their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 4. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK law enforcement scarf.

Healthcare Heroes Special Ticket Package

Sunday, Jan. 12 | VGK v. Minnesota Wild



Healthcare workers in Southern Nevada will be honored during VGK's game against Minnesota on Jan. 12. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK scrub top.

Hello Kitty Special Ticket Package

Tuesday, Jan. 28 | VGK v. Dallas Stars



Here's another plush to add to the collection! When VGK takes on the Dallas Stars on Jan. 28, fans who select this special ticket offer will go home with an exclusive VGK Hello Kitty plush.

Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Special Ticket Package

Thursday, Jan. 30 | VGK v. Columbus Blue Jackets



Jan. 30 is Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Knight as VGK takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK heritage hat.

UNLV Knight Special Ticket Package

Sunday, March 9 | VGK. Los Angeles Kings



Celebrating UNLV, the Golden Knights will be taking on the Los Angeles Kings on March 9. Fans who select this special ticket offer will get an exclusive VGK x UNLV basketball jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights VGK single-game tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Theme Knights announced Jarah Wright

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.