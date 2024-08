Golden Knights drop 2024-25 Regular Season schedule with 69 games airing on Vegas 34

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for the Vegas Golden Knights! Below is the television and streaming schedule for the 2024-2025 regular season — including 69 games available on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+, and 13 games with national providers.

Vegas Golden Knights Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

This is the second season partnership between the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports that offers exclusive games for free over the air, on cable, or with a satellite subscription.

This season also marks the second year of Scripps Sports' partnership with the Golden Knights' official streaming platform, KnightTime+, which fans can learn more about at www.KnightTimePlus.com.

See the full 2024-2025 Regular Season schedule below: