VGK single-game tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Theme Knights announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey season is nearly upon us and you might be wondering when you can buy tickets or find out what the Vegas Golden Knights have in store this year.

VGK officials announced that single-game tickets for 2024-2025 regular-season home games will go on sale on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. at this link.

When it comes to preseason home games, the team is planning to give away collectible pins.

Opening Knight is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 and will feature players, coaches, and staff walking the Gold Carpet on Toshiba Plaza before the game. The fifth and final limited edition collectible player pin will also be revealed on Opening Knight.

You can see the full list of theme knights below and additional details regarding activations will be announced ahead of those games.

Vegas Golden Knights

The team has announced several giveaway items and select games will have special ticket offers with unique merchandise.

GIVEAWAYS:



Oct. 9 - Final limited edition collectible player pin

Oct. 28 - Bobblehead

Nov. 2 - Fringe rally towel

Nov. 17 - Bobblehead

Dec. 23 - Trading card set

Jan. 26 - Trading card set

March 9 - Trading card set

April 3 - Donate Life glowstick

SPECIAL TICKET OFFERS



Oct. 5 - VGK Pride tank top

Oct. 13 - EMO Knight distressed graphic tee

Oct. 22 - Ninth Island Hawaiian shirt

Nov. 2 - LosVGK Sugar Skull bobblehead

Nov. 11 - Golden Zamboni gravy boat

Nov. 30 - Hockey Fights Cancer knit blanket

Meantime, season tickets, event suites, and group tickets for the upcoming season are all available now.

