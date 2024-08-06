Golden Knights single-game preseason tickets now on sale. Plus, which pin they'll give out at each

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Single-game tickets for the Vegas Golden Knights preseason are on sale starting Tuesday — and the Knights have now revealed which exclusive player pins you can get at each game.

The Golden Knights will play four of their six preseason games at home starting on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when they host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

At that game, fans will be given the Noah Hanifin player pin. (We got a sneak peek at all of those pins on Monday. Check them out here.)

The Adin Hill pin will be given out on Friday, Sept. 27, which is also the first time the Golden Knights will face the Utah Hockey Club (formerly Arizona).

William Karlsson's "Wild Bill" pin will be handed out to fans who attend the Thursday, Oct. 3 preseason game vs. Colorado.

Saturday, Oct. 5, the Knights take on San Jose and fans will be given the Thomas Hertl pin.

You can buy tickets to any or all four of those games through AXS.

Check out all the Golden Knights' exclusive preseason player pins:

VGK Pre-season Pins

A mystery fifth pin will also be given away during the Golden Knights' first home game of the season. Single-game tickets for the regular season are expected to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.