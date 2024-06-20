Vegas Golden Knights to host Kings, Utah Hockey Club, Sharks, Avalanche in 6-game preseason

(KTNV) — While Golden Knights fans spend the summer without their favorite team to watch, they now have something to look forward to.

Thursday morning, the Vegas Golden Knights released their six-game schedule for the 2024-25 preseason, and four of the games will be played at The Fortress.

The Golden Knights' first preseason opponent will be the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 22 at SAP Center in San Jose. On Wednesday, Sept. 25 they host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in the first home game of preseason play.

Here's how the schedule breaks down:



VGK at San Jose Sharks — Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

L.A. Kings at VGK — Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at VGK — Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

VGK at Colorado Avalanche — Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at VGK — Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at VGK — Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Fans attending T-Mobile Arena during the preseason will receive an exclusive player pin at each of the four home games.

Players featured on the giveaway set include forwards Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone, as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Adin Hill.

To complete the set, the fifth and final player pin will be given away before the team’s first home game of the regular season. Additional details regarding activations for the first home game of the 2024-25 regular season will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast information for preseason games is expected to be announced at a later date.

The Golden Knights add that a limited number of partial season memberships are available for their 2024-25 season, and can be purchased on nhl.com.