Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released: Here's when and where they play

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know when and where the Vegas Golden Knights will play all regular season games of the 2024-25 campaign.

The NHL on Tuesday released the full 1,312-game schedule for all 32 teams, including the Golden Knights.

Here's when they play:

October:



Home opener: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis Blues (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Washington Capitals (4 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Florida Panthers (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings (8 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa Senators (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Calgary Flames (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Los Angeles Kings (7:30 p.m.)

November:



Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Edmonton Oilers (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 8 at Seattle Kraken (7 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 15 at Utah Hockey Club (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Washington Capitals (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Toronto Maple Leafs (4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 21 at Ottawa Senators (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Montreal Canadiens (4 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 25 at Philadelphia Flyers (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.)

December:



Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Dallas Stars (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 12 at Winnipeg Jets (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Edmonton Oilers (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 15 at Minnesota Wild (3 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Seattle Kraken (7 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 27 at San Jose Sharks (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Calgary Flames (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens (12 p.m.)

January:



Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at San Jose Sharks (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota Wild (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Nashville Predators (5 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 17 at Carolina Hurricanes (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Chicago Blackhawks (5 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis Blues (3 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 23 at St. Louis Blues (5 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 24 at Dallas Stars (5 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Florida Panthers (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 28 vs. Dallas Stars (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Columbus Bluejackets (7 p.m.)

February:



Sunday, Feb. 2 at New York Rangers (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at New York Islanders (4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 6 at New Jersey Devils (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 24 at Los Angeles Kings (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m.)

March:



Sunday, March 2 vs. New Jersey Devils (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 5 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 11 at Pittsburgh Penguins (4 p.m.)

Thursday, March 13 at Columbus Bluejackets (4 p.m.)

Saturday, March 15 at Buffalo Sabres (9:30 a.m.)

Sunday, March 16 at Detroit Red Wings (10 a.m.)

Thursday, March 20 vs. Boston Bruins (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 22 vs. Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 25 at Minnesota Wild (5 p.m.)

Friday, March 28 at Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 29 at Nashville Predators (3:30 p.m.)

April:



Tuesday, April 1 vs. Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 5 at Calgary Flames (7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 6 at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 8 at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 10 vs. Seattle Kraken (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 12 vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 15 at Calgary Flames (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 16 at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m.)

Where can I watch Vegas Golden Knights games?

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For those without a cable provider, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.