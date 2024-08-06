VGK unveil new pins for fans who attend 2024 preseason games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be back on the ice for their preseason before you know it.

To increase the excitement, the team is revealing a preseason giveaway that could be a great addition to your game-day attire.

The Golden Knights will be giving out these sweet pins for every one of their preseason games and will be revealing a 5th one for the regular season home opener.

WATCH | Check out the pins in the video below!

VGK Pre-season Pins

The players that are featured on the giveaway are Noah Hanifin, William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and Adin Hill.

"These are the nicest things I've ever seen," VGK fan Kyren Lamber said. "These are crazy cool. We live in San Antonio, but we will try to go to a game because we love the Knights."

At least one pin will be given out per preseason game, and eventually, everyone will be able to purchase the pin.

VGK chief marketing officer Eric Tosi said this was inspired by none other than the fans.

"We know our fans love to bring it with just customizing their VGK gear whether it be jean jackets, whether it be blazers... I think this is a perfect compliment," Tosi said. "We have four players in the preseason. We actually have a fifth that we're going to debut opening night."

The Golden Knights will have their first home preseason game against the LA Kings on September 25th.