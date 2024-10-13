Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation grows the game throughout the valley with youth street hockey clinics

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $15,000 to the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE to help put on a series of street hockey clinics for local youth.
Dozens of youth hockey players took to the rink at Lorenzi Park on Saturday with the help of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donating $15,000 to help put on a series of street hockey clinics.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of youth players took over the Lorenzi Park street hockey rink on Saturday after the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $15,000 to put on a series of clinics across the valley.

“Not only are we doing something for the kids and for their well-being, but we’re potentially growing the next group of hockey players," CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Sallie Dobbler said.

While these clinics are meant for everyone, they especially encourage girls to give the sport a try as the VGK Foundation is also helping the City of Las Vegas to start a girl's street hockey league.

“Hockey isn’t just a boy sport, which some people think and some people feel that is, and I feel like sports are for everybody — for boys and girls and people with disabilities and not with disabilities," clinic participant Talya Perez said.

The girl's street hockey league is set to start in November.

