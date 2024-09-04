Golden Knights raise money for VGK Foundation at annual VGK Golf Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just over a month out until the team's season opener, the Vegas Golden Knights are preparing for their return to the ice.

But before things get serious in the rink, players got to have fun for a good cause at the team's annual VGK Golf Classic at the Wynn Golf Course.

Channel 13 was set up at hole 13 and the KTNV sports team got to golf — and catch up — with the Knights.

"This stuff is so important, to give back any way we can," VGK defenseman Nic Hague said. "To be out here and play golf with our fans, an all-around good day for a good cause. We really enjoy doing it."

"It's not about us and that's the important thing," VGK defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. "If you look at all the groups, even our group, everyone's donated money as an opportunity to give back."

Guys in Gold golfing with fans and sponsors were Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, Nic Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Kaedan Korczak, Zach Whitecloud, Brendan Brisson, Mason Morelli, newly-acquired Alexander Holtz, and head coach Bruce Cassidy.

"We're having a blast," said VGK fan Puneet Garg, who works with a VGK Foundation sponsor. "It feels good to give back, especially with our partnership with Foster the Future during the holidays, our upcoming military appreciation events, and of course teacher appreciation week."

The Golden Knights weren't just raising money, but they were making memories for die-hard Vegas Born fans.

"It's the ultimate fan experience," VGK fan Rupesh Parikh said. "These guys are so chill and so nice. All of them are super compassionate. Super empathetic, they treat us well. I think it's the best fan experience ever."

The Golden Knights open their season at the Fortress on October 9 against the Colorado Avalanche.