Breast cancer survivors paint Las Vegas Motor Speedway start-finish line pink for South Point 400

NASCAR is set to take over Las Vegas this weekend for the big fall race, the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For the third straight year since the race moved from September to October, the speedway is using its track to raise awareness for breast cancer. LVMS and the American Cancer Society teamed up to have breast cancer survivors paint the start-finish line pink.

Channel 13's Nick Walters was on the track with the 25 survivors participating in Thursday morning's event.

​"It means that we start together and we finish together," said Vegas local and breast cancer survivor, Maria Hornsby.

We're always together. And it's about bringing awareness.

Survivors weren't just handed a paintbrush and paint. They were treated to lunch afterward and received free tickets to Sunday's race.

​"This is my first time at this event and it's just an honor to be part of my sister group here to paint the start and finish line," said Vegas local and breast cancer survivor Stacy Watkins.

"It means a lot," said Vegas local and breast cancer survivor Kari Eoff. "I love being on the start-finish line. And when we get in the seats, we get to see the cars go over our hard work, but it's just an honor."

KTNV

"Sports in general, whether it's NASCAR or any other sport, I think that touches everyone," said LVMS VP of communications Jeff Motley. "I think we have a certain responsibility, what we do in the sports world to be able to help people who need help."

​"It's a fantastic event," Hornsby said.

I bawled my head off the first year just because I was just a first-year survivor. And when you become a part of a community, they're your sisters... This is fantastic that the speedway does this for us. Survivors go through a lot.



"You meet new people, you hear their stories, you feel their pain and you know what it is like," Hornsby said. "It's like a glue. You just step in it and you're connected... We're sisters."

"We're on a race for a cure," Watkins said. "One of those things is early detection. So make sure that you get those mammograms early."

"Don't be afraid to go to the doctor," Hornsby said. "They're finding breast cancer in younger ages of women and men. Touch yourself. Go get a screening so that they have a baseline of what it looks like inside there. It's worth it. If you can find it early, you're going to save your life."

South Point 400 practices and qualifiers begin on Saturday while the big race kicks off on Sunday morning at 11:30.