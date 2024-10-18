World's top triathletes ready to race at Lake Las Vegas in T100 world championship tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The top triathletes from across the globe are descending upon Lake Las Vegas this weekend to swim, cycle, run and represent their country.

The sport's premier athletes will compete Saturday in the sixth of seven races in the T100 World Tour— the world championship series for long-distance triathlons in its first year. Amateurs are racing on Sunday.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with two of this weekend's American competitors at the Westin at Lake Las Vegas.

"It's such an art," said American amateur triathlete, Rafael Rivera, who has lost 150 pounds in two-and-a-half years since starting triathlons in his weight loss journey.

You've got to practice day after day after day to get good at swimming. The same with cycling. The same with running.

"When they offered me a spot, I jumped on it and wanted to take it right away," said American pro triathlete Marc Dubrick, who was a wild card addition to the race and is participating in his first T100 pro triathlon.

I love Lake Las Vegas, I've done a few camps here before. It's just going to be an epic race.​

T100 triathlons feature 20 men and 20 women battling each event. After the Lake Las Vegas race, world champions will be crowned next month at the grand finale triathlon in Dubai.

"It's just the top 20 top-ranked triathletes in the world racing a whole series across the whole year," Dubrick said. "It's raised the bar for triathlon and hopefully putting more eyes on the sport. So for me to jump into one is really special. I'm going to make the most out of it."​

Long-distance triathlons are grueling races that require year-round preparation and demand a lot from participants, physically and mentally. That's what makes course completion feel so fulfilling.

"You've got to do the swim first and you've got to get efficient at it so that you can get out and not be gassed. You've got to be able to bike and save enough for your legs to run the 18 kilometers. Mastering every discipline, that's what makes it really difficult with triathlon."​



"You're going all over the world for different races," Dubrick said. "You don't know what climate, what the race course is going to be like. Sometimes it suits your strengths, sometimes it doesn't. You just have to handle anything that's thrown your way. It's a good challenge all the time, especially over a three to four-hour race."​

The Lake Las Vegas course is a very hilly one featuring a golf course run. Temperatures shouldn't be an issue but forecasts call for a windy day.

"We've got palm trees, the course is hilly," Dubrick said. "We've got a nice Lake Las Vegas to swim here, spectator-friendly. In the U. S., it's always nice to race at home."​

"It's a hilly, it's a hilly, tough course," Rivera said. "That excites me."​

Pro women race Saturday morning at 8:15 while the pro men race later in the afternoon at 2:15. You can spectate for free at Westin Lake Las Vegas. The triathlon will be streamed on YouTube and Max.