Blustery on Friday with a beautiful weekend ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hold onto your hats! We're expecting an extremely windy day across the Valley for your Finally Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through 11 p.m. Friday for Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, as well as parts of Western Arizona and the California-Nevada state line. Gusts upwards of 45mph are possible through the morning in Las Vegas and should start to calm down slightly through the evening, but the wind will be sticking around into the overnight hours.

The wind is bringing a substantial cool down with it—daytime highs are sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region, an upwards of 15 degree drop from Thursday's high temps, and close to 10 degrees below normal for mid-October. Overnight lows continue to be right around average, sitting in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be breezy, but nowhere near as windy as Friday. Lots of sun and picture perfect temps in the mid-70s are expected this weekend for events around the Valley, like races at the Speedway and the When We Were Young Festival on the north end of the Strip.

Have a great weekend!