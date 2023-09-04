Silver Sevens partnering up with Scuderia Ferrari team for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Silver Sevens Casino is aiming to be the headquarters for all Ferrari fans for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The casino has partnered up with the Scuderia Ferari Formula 1 team to host events through race weekend, which is scheduled to run from Nov. 16 though Nov. 18. Different ticket packages are on sale now.

The Fan Zone package starts at $125. Race lovers will get access to Grand Prix watch parties, Scuderia Ferrari experiences, including the chance to take photos with the car, a chance to try driving simulators, and the chance to experience what it's like to be part of a pit crew.

The casino is also offering a Race Weekend Room & Party package for $5,800. It includes a three-night hotel stay, four-day passes for two people to the fan zone, a photo op with the car, an appearance from a member of the Scuderia Ferrari team, and welcome gifts.

If you're just looking for a place to park, the casino is offering pre-paid parking for $200 a day since it's only two blocks away from the Paddock.

You can learn more details about the packages and purchase tickets here.