GUNDAM BASE pop-up stores coming to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular anime franchise is getting ready to make its debut as part of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced a "special one-off event partnership" with the Scuderia AlphaTauri team.

According to a press release, he franchise debuted in 1979 and features pilots commanding technologically advanced machines, mirroring what Formula 1 drivers to.

"One of the longest-running sci-fi franchises in the world, GUNDAM has always been able to connect with fans all around the globe with its featured themes of heroism, standing up to adversity, and overcoming tremendous odds, mirroring in fiction the real-life challenges F1 drivers face each and every race," said Karim Farghaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco. "We partnered with Scuderia AlphaTauri because of their vision and cooperation to help bring GUNDAM to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, in a way that will be memorable and meaningful to both F1 fans and GUNDAM fans alike."

During race week, drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will showcase Gundam decals of the TX-78-2 GUNDAM and XVX-016 GUNDAM Aerial on the headrests of the AT04 as they race.

Fans will also see nearly 10-foot-tall GUNDAM statues on display around the team's facilities and a promotional video showing Tsunoda in a GUNDAM-inspired racing suit. There will also be a Perfect-Grade Unleashed model of the Mobile Suit RX-78-W GUNDAM on display. Two GUNDAM BASE pop-up shops will also be located around the Las Vegas Strip at Elara by Hilton and Park MGM.