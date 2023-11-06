Williams Racing hosting Fan Zone at New York-New York for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just weeks away and teams are continuing to announce special events across Southern Nevada. That includes Williams Racing.

On Monday, the team announced they're hosting the Williams Racing Fan Zone, which will be at the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Team officials said there will be a range of interactive experiences including F1 racing simulators, batak machines, which test your reflexes, the FW45 show car, and chances to compete for prizes. There will also be a Michelob Ultra beer and seltzer bar, MyProtein's giveaways, and the KILIAN PARIS fragrance bar.

There will also be changes to meet drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant and other team members and purchase exclusive Williams Racing and Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise.

The Fan Zone will be open from Monday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 18 from noon to 10 p.m. Driver appearance times will be published on their official website and social media channels.