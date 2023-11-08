Wynn Resorts announces Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix experiences, activations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are 10 days away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Resorts along the Strip are continuing to announce their special programming, pop-up shops, shows, and more ahead of the big race.

Wynn Las Vegas has already announced performances at their dayclub and nightclub, a live golf event with Netflix, a vehicle auction, and a showcase for classic vehicles.

On Wednesday, the resort announced that LOUIS XIII Cognac will also be hosting a pop-up boutique at the resort.

"This exclusive retail moment for LOUIS XIII underscores our commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience during the much-anticipated Ultimate Race Week at Wynn Las Vegas," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands for Remy Cointreau USA.

According to a press release, they will showcase different creations from The Iconic and Drop collections as well as Rare Cask 42.1. The brand has also collaborated with artist Lindsay Dawn to display one-of-a-kind decanters that are "intricately adorned to capture the vibrancy of Las Vegas."

Doors to the pop-up will be open on Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The boutique will also offer private appointments daily from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a brand ambassador.

The resort is also hosting an exclusive screening of the Michael Mann's movie "Ferrari" on Friday, Nov. 17.

According to Wynn Resorts, they're also hosting a +44 X Murakami Pop-Up. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Takashi Murakami are showcasing their fashion collaboration, which includes special T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and Vegas-inspired merchandise. That will be located in the Encore Esplanade.

Robb Report is hosting a House of Robb experience with panel discussions, pop-up activations, and "elevated culinary experiences". The House of Robb is by invitation only.

Drive to Wynn is a Formula 1 podcast hosted by championship driver Justin Bell. Current and former drivers are expected to stop by for interviews during race week.

The Wynn is also hosting the McLaren Experience Center. The 2,500-square-foot store features three McLaren supercars and fans can get behind the wheel of an F1 racing simulator or pick up exclusive Las Vegas Grand Prix merch.

You can learn more about the Wynn's F1 lineup here.