F1 car expected to fetch over $10 million at Las Vegas auction during Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky bidder will have the chance to take a piece of Formula 1 history home with them after visiting Las Vegas.

According to RM Sotheby's auctions, the Mercedes W04 car that Lewis Hamilton was driving and won the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix in is going on the Las Vegas auction block next month.

It was the first race that Hamilton won as a member of the Mercedes team and the vehicle up for auction is the only Mercedes F1 vehicle from the modern era that is not owned by Mercedes, team principal and Chief Executive Officer Toto Wolff, or by Hamilton himself, according to the auction house.

The auction website states they're expecting the vehicle to sell for at least $10 million.

It's one of several lots, which also includes a 2017 Ferrari La Ferrari Aperta, a 2021 McLaren Elva, and the last jersey that Tom Brady wore in his final career game with the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That jersey is estimated to sell for at least $1.5 million.

The auction is scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 17, the same week as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, at the Wynn's Awakening Theater and will be hosted by late night host, comedian, and actor James Corden.

The auction is limited to registered bidders and special invited guests. Views will also be able to watch the auction through a livestream on the auction house's website.