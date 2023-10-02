'It looks incredible,' A close look at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Site with CEO

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a race against the clock to get everything ready for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It has not even been a year since Formula 1 broke ground on the pit building near Harmon and Koval.

The race is just 46 days away, and crews are working around the clock to get the pit building finished Monday, and we got a look inside.

"This is the heart of the racetrack, where the cars will line up in their various positioning to begin the race," said Renee Wilm, chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"So we are walking on the actual track?" I asked.

"This is the actual track," she said.

Wilm gave us an update on the pit building.

"The building is 90 to 95 percent finished. We have our main grandstands, sky box light traces — it is absolutely amazing," she said.

Just a year ago, the area was a dirt lot. Wilm and I started out the tour on the track at the exact sport where the race would start.

"What are we looking at?" I asked.

"It's the 300,000 square foot LEAD certified state-of-the-art building," she said. "The first and second floor, you see the balconies. This is for the paddock club, which is our highest-end VIP experience."

Across from the pit building is a temporary grandstand with rooftop suites.

"What is unique from the sky box and the main grandstand is the incredible view you have looking directly into the garages to see what is going on," she said.

Wilm says the pit building is the biggest of any F1 race track," she said. "There is one garage for each of the 10 teams. This will be a garage allocated to one of our teams, and it includes three bays, one for equipment and then two for the cars."

Floors two and three are VIP suites. On the other side, you can see more of the track and the Strip.

"If you look to my left, you will see the grand opening of the property," she said. "Underneath us are the garages, and then we have the working area where there is meet and greet, celebrities, a lot of business going on, and a lot of fun going on as well."

Up top, we got a glimpse of the rooftop viewing area. For locals, I made sure to ask Wilm about all the track repaving work around the Strip.

"Will there be paving up to race week?" I asked.

"No, the paving itself will be done by the end of next week, but there will be areas that will require work," she said.

Wilm says the pit building and Grand Prix will be unlike any other.

"We are not even done yet, and it looks incredible," she said.

They expect construction to be finished early next month. Announcements on the opening ceremony and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

