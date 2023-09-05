What you need to know about Formula 1 closures ahead of race weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday officially marks 75 days until the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. Race officials gave an update to Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday that ranged from how are people going to get where they need to go on race day and upcoming road closures.

When will road paving be completed?

"We are almost finished with our paving. We still have some on private property like the pit and garage building as well as near the Sphere," said Terry Miller from Miller Project Managment. "We still have our final layer to put on Koval Lane. We've had a lot of utility work that's been in and to the side of the road."

Race officials added that circuit paving won't be done every year and that the current circuit should remain in good shape for at least six years.

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

RELATED LINK: Formula 1 officials looking at changing name of Paddock building

What other closures do I need to know about?

Starting on Tuesday, there will be nightly closures around the Strip as crews work to install track lighting along the circuit.

"It's rolling lane closures," Miller said. "We're not closing roads as we put those structures in place."

Those closures will be between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 officials are also getting ready to install three temporary pedestrian bridges along the circuit. One will be adjacent to the Flamingo Road vehicular bridge, one will be near the Sphere, and one will be located on Rochelle Avenue to/from the Koval Zone to the East Harmon Zone. Race officials said the Sphere Zone and Rochelle Avenue Bridge will be for ticketed guests only.

There are also plans to install three temporary vehicular bridges. One will be located on East Flamingo Road crossing Koval Lane. One will be located on Audrie Street crossing East Harmon Avenue and one will be near Top Golf and will also cross East Harmon Avenue. Installing the bridges will take some time.

"[The Flamingo] bridge is going to be a significant disruption as we move this forward in the next couple of months," Miller said. "We've now got it down where the intersection itself will be closed for five days. Currently, it's suggested we install it between Oct. 15 and Oct. 25. We know the Sphere is getting ready to open and many U2 concerts are happening in October. We also have SEMA coming in November. We're trying to slide between those two events to get the bridge in and up so it doesn't cause any difficulties."

Below, you can see how traffic will be redirected whenever that bridge is installed.

Joslyn Garcia, Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

"When it's in place, it will be a public bridge. During the race, it will be a managed crossing of the track," Miller said. "The public can go up and over this bridge and miss the intersection of Flamingo and Koval or they can stay on the surface street and turn on Koval east or west."

RELATED LINK: Formula 1 expected to bring in over $1 billion to Las Vegas Valley

The Top Golf vehicular bridge is scheduled to be installed in two phases. That's from Sept. 19 through 21 and Oct. 26 through Nov. 3. The Audrie vehicular bridge is scheduled to be installed from Sept. 22 through Oct. 5.

Race officials are also getting ready to install track barriers and safety fencing. That will start in October with rolling lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Will I be able to drive on roads near the Strip during race weekend?

Formula 1 officials said they have developed cold track and hot track traffic plans for race weekend. When racing is not taking place, traffic will be allowed to travel through the area.

"When we are not racing, the roads are open for public use. Granted, they are constrained because we have barriers in the roadways," Miller said.

When racing is taking place, there will be various detours and lane reductions leading to hard closures on Sands, East Harmon, South Koval, South Las Vegas Boulevard, West Harmon, Flamingo, and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

RELEVANT LINK: Formula 1 officials announce race weekend closures on the Strip

If I work on the Strip, how will I get to my job?

Race officials said they're currently holding weekly meetings with properties inside the circuit to figure out a solution to the issues. Although several options are being discussed.

"We've been working the LVCVA to help provide an option for employees to park off-site and take the monorail into work while the track is hot on event days," said event planner Lauren DelFrago. "In addition to spaces being provided at the Convention Center, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has purchased additional lots to accommodate these parking needs. The monorail will run for 24 hours starting on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. and end on Nov. 21 at 3 a.m."

According to Miller, race officials are also looking at shuttle buses and park and ride options for employees.

During Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Justin Jones also asked if there are plans to adjust RTC schedules for race weekend.

"I've asked our Public Works folks to take a look to see if they could have a dedicated lane just for buses so that those who are employees or spectators could more easily traverse the Strip," Jones said. "The interruption to RTC service has already been tremendous. RTC estimated the cost was already $750,000 and that was before RTC was aware of the additional roadway impediments that were presented last week. We are excited for the Formula 1 prospect and want to be center stage for the event but also acknowledge there are substantial costs and detriments to the people who live here."

That was a sentiment echoed by Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

"Employees cannot walk two miles and the go do their job for eight hours, stand on the hard floor, and then walk two miles to get to their cars," Kirkpatrick said.

How will spectators get from place to place?

Race officials state the circuit will be "walkable" and there will be several tools to help.

"There will be signage around the circuit to help guide fans to their zones," DelFrago said. "We'll also be investing in a wayfinding app called Pam. Fans will be able to use a QR code to get directions in real-time for the fastest walking paths to their zones.

Will sidewalks be closed on Las Vegas Boulevard and will I be able to see the race from there?

Sidewalks will be open throughout race weekend. However, privacy fencing will be going up across the circuit.

"There won't be views of the race or the track from public walkways. The spectator fence will have a privacy screen around the entire track where there is not an official venue," DelFrago said. "There will be specific locations where spectator access be rerouted due to safety."

Miller said that recommendation was made by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"LVMPD cited a few occasions where they had crushing crowds to get up to the edge of the street to see parades and other celebrations," Miller said. "They don't want to see that for Formula 1. Therefore, we will have screens so people can't congregate there to see the race."

You can learn more about closures and track information on Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix website.