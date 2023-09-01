Formula 1 announces track light installation, new road closures on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New closures have been announced along the Las Vegas Strip as F1 crews gear up for the latest phase of F1 construction.

Starting next Tuesday, Sept. 5, there will be nightly closures of select lanes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the south side of Harmon Avenue. These closures will rest between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

Temporary track lighting structures will be installed on sidewalks, resulting in lane reductions for eastbound traffic. All eastbound lanes on Harmon Avenue will be opened by 6 a.m. each morning.

This news comes two weeks after F1 officials announced the construction of "temporary vehicle bridges" to help alleviate traffic caused by race-related construction.

Officials say more details on the installation of track lighting and concrete barriers, and how it will impact traffic, will be available soon.

