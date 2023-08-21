F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule: When to expect closures on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know when to expect closures on the Las Vegas Strip during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

A schedule shared on MGM Resorts Las Vegas Grand Prix information page breaks down the timing of F1 events, practice and races from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

Practice runs will begin Thursday, Nov. 16, with gates open at 6 p.m. and drivers expected on the track from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For qualifiers on Friday, gates open at 6 p.m. with another round of practice from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and qualifiers scheduled from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on race day, Saturday, Nov. 18. The race itself is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and it will take an estimated 2 hours for drivers to complete the 50-lap Grand Prix.

Repaving the race circuit around the Las Vegas Strip is ongoing through early October, race officials announced previously.

At last update, the race was expected to have an economic impact of "over a billion" dollars, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.