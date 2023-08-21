Watch Now
Local News

Actions

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule: When to expect closures on the Las Vegas Strip

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party
Formula 1
Renderings shared by Formula 1 show plans for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5. A second round of tickets to the grand prix on the Strip in November 2023 goes on sale Thursday.
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party
Las Vegas Grand Prix- Caesars
Artist renderings of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Artist renderings of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix repaving
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 13:19:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know when to expect closures on the Las Vegas Strip during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

A schedule shared on MGM Resorts Las Vegas Grand Prix information page breaks down the timing of F1 events, practice and races from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

Practice runs will begin Thursday, Nov. 16, with gates open at 6 p.m. and drivers expected on the track from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For qualifiers on Friday, gates open at 6 p.m. with another round of practice from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and qualifiers scheduled from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on race day, Saturday, Nov. 18. The race itself is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and it will take an estimated 2 hours for drivers to complete the 50-lap Grand Prix.

F1 CRASH COURSE: Everything you need to know about Formula 1 ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Repaving the race circuit around the Las Vegas Strip is ongoing through early October, race officials announced previously.

At last update, the race was expected to have an economic impact of "over a billion" dollars, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH