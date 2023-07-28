Final timeline for Formula 1 Grand Prix paving around Las Vegas Strip released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The final stage of a months-long repaving project around the Las Vegas Strip ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will commence on Monday.

Race officials announced the final stage of the project will last from Monday, July 31 to Friday, October 6.

For now, drivers can expect lane restrictions on the following roads:



Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard from July 31 to August 4

Las Vegas Boulevard from August 7 to August 11

Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue from August 14 to August 18

Harmon Avenue from August 21 to August 25

Around the MSG Sphere site from September 18 to September 22

Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and around the F1 paddock site from September 24 to September 29

Koval Lane from October 2 to October 6

The schedule released Friday is the most current schedule but it may change, Grand Prix officials advised.