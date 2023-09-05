Formula 1 officials looking at changing name of Paddock building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The name of a Formula 1 building could be getting a name change ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, race officials told Clark County Commissioners they are looking at renaming the Paddock building.

"Las Vegas Grand Prix is sensitive and has been recently informed about the correlation of the use of the word Paddock on their building site," said Stephanie Allen, who is one of several officials representing the race. "Formula 1 knows there's a lot of sensitivity in our community."

Members of the community have raised issues with the name, which some believed was named after the 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock.

However, Formula 1 officials said that wasn't their intent since the word Paddock is used for every race.

"The word Paddock is a word that's used globally," Allen said. "It's a technical term used for the pit or garage building and so that's why it's been used."

Formula 1 officials haven't announced what other names are being considered or when they will announce the new name.