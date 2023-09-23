F1 construction controversy: Las Vegas visitors react to road, walkway closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just 57 days away and crews are working towards bringing it all together. The big race brings lots of construction and changes to The Strip.

The biggest change people traveling to Las Vegas are seeing is on The Strip. The walkway in front of the Bellagio is completely closed, meaning there is no easy access to see the fountains.

"It's not fair, I feel like they should have waited a while to start this construction so that the people that are coming here can enjoy the actual experience of Las Vegas," said Karen Ritter who traveled to Las Vegas from Pittsburgh for the weekend.

Karen and her husband, Brian, are in Las Vegas for the Raiders first home game of the season this Sunday, but Karen says even just trying to walk around on the Strip is tough, and the construction is an eye sore.

"Like everything is shut down right here and you're looking over there and all you see is metal everywhere and you see orange pylons all over the place," said Karen Ritter. "It's kind of not what Vegas is about, you come here for glamour and this is a mess."

To get around the walkway closure, you have to cross the street before the Bellagio on the south side, or use the pedestrian bridge connected to the casino on the north side.

That's not the only F1 construction adjustment to the Strip. Crews are working on paving the track, adding lighting, placing track barriers, working on the stands and also creating vehicle bridges. All of this is causing major traffic delays and causing the Strip to look somewhat unfamiliar.

Despite the construction and traffic, some say they can't wait to see what it looks like after they're done.

"As unfortunate as it is, I think we're bringing some more industry to Vegas, it sounds like some cool stuff is going on, it's hard not to be supportive of it," said Kelly Haplin of Ohio.

"I mean, like I told her, you can't put up the lights, you can't put up the grandstands, you can't do it overnight, it's going to take some time," said F1 racing fan Brian Ritter. "They're going to get it back the way it was, They know how to reinvent themselves, they know what they're doing."

The formula one race will zoom through Las Vegas between Nov.16-18, but if you plan to drive on the Strip before then, you can get the latest on all race preparation road closures here.