New closures announced on Strip as roadwork ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With only 64 days until the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the newest round of closures has been announced as track paving, light, and bridge installations continue throughout the Strip.

TRACK PAVING

The intersection of Koval Lane and East Harmon Avenue will be closed for track paving from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, until 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The closure will extend down Koval Lane from the intersection at Harmon until East Rochelle Avenue.

Additional impacts to traffic in the area include:



Partial lane restrictions will be in place approaching the intersection to allow for U-turns for traffic traveling on Koval Lane and East Harmon Avenue.

The Marie Antionette Condominiums will be accessible via East Harmon Avenue westbound before the closure at the Harmon Avenue intersection.

Top Golf will only be accessible from Koval Lane during the closure. Top Golf will not be accessible from the East Harmon Avenue entrance.

The Signature will be accessible via East Harmon Avenue eastbound before the closure at the Harmon Avenue intersection.

TRACK LIGHTING

Rolling lane closures will impact southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard and eastbound traffic on Sands Avenue daily as crews install track lighting along what will be the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The closures will be implemented every night from midnight until 9 a.m., starting Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 22.

Additional closures due to similar installation projects in the area include:



Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Caesars Palace Rotunda Entrance and Flamingo Road will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

Sands Avenue eastbound between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Monday, September 24 through Friday, September 29.

TEMPORARY BRIDGES

The intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street will be closed from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. while crews install temporary vehicle bridges to help alleviate traffic surrounding the circuit.

This closure will begin on Thursday, Sept. 21, and last until Wednesday, October 4.

TRACK BARRIERS

Rolling lane closures will also impact the intersection of Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard while crews install barriers around the paved circuit.

This closure will last from midnight until 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.