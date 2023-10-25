Wynn announces artist lineup for 'Ultimate Race Week' festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Nightlife is unveiling their artist lineup and events for the "Ultimate Race Week", which will run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Marshmello will kick things of at XS Nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 15 while The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform at XS on Thursday, Nov. 16.

During the day, on Friday, Nov. 17, Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine are scheduled to perform at the Encore Beach Club and later that night, Swedish House Mafia is scheduled to take the stage at XS.

On Saturday, ESPN's Official Pre-Race Party will be at Encore Beach Club with Marshmello and Tyga. Saturday night, the party heads back to XS with a late night performance by Calvin Harris, Diplo, and Dom Dolla.

Things wind down with two performances on Sunday: The Chainsmokers will be at the Encore Beach Club during the day and RÜFÜS DU Sol and Black Coffee will perform at XS at night.

Depending on the event and venue, tickets are ranging from $30-$175.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can learn more here.