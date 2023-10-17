Netflix to host first-ever live sports event at Wynn Golf Club on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting its first-ever live sports event — dubbed "The Netflix Cup" — on the Las Vegas Strip.

The "Netflix Cup" will be an 18-hole golf tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, featuring stars from Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. Stars from both shows will pair up for a match-play tournament on the championship course to kick off the week of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The tournament will stream live on Netflix, beginning at 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The roster currently includes:



Formula 1 Drivers: Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari).

PGA Tour Golfers: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction and Sports at Netflix. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

Four pairs consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional will play an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

“The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and The Netflix Cup will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course,” said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”